New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over alleged lack of diversity and inclusivity in appointments to the higher judiciary and claiming that candidates belonging to one particular community were being favoured at the expense of other sections of society.

In his letter to the President, and also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, ex-CJI Gavai urged her to intervene in the matter, stating that recent appointments and transfers of judges were being carried out in disregard of the principles of merit, diversity and inclusion.

Recalling his tenure as a member and head of the Supreme Court Collegium, the former CJI said he had ensured adequate representation of different sections of society, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities, women and forward communities, while considering recommendations for elevation to the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

"However, in the recent past, disturbing events have unfolded, showing complete disregard to principles of merit and inclusivity. Candidates belonging to one particular section of the society are being favoured for recommendation/elevation to the exclusion of everyone else," he wrote.

Clarifying that he was not opposed to the elevation of candidates from forward communities, former CJI Gavai said his endeavour had always been to maintain a balance in representation across different sections of society.

He referred to the Law Ministry's submission to a parliamentary committee, which acknowledged "inequitable representation of backward and minority communities" in the higher judiciary.

According to the letter, the share of forward communities in appointments made between January 2021 and January 2026 was close to 80 per cent, while OBC representation remained below 14 per cent.

Raising concerns over the disproportionate representation of a particular community in the Supreme Court, ex-CJI Gavai claimed that a community constituting less than five per cent of the country's population had secured over 40 per cent representation in the apex court, with its presence having increased manifold in recent years.

He also maintained that the executive was an equal stakeholder in matters concerning the appointment and transfer of judges to constitutional courts. He said Parliament and the executive had, on several occasions, urged the Supreme Court and High Court Collegiums to consider candidates from marginalised sections to address the imbalance in representation.

Describing the responsibility as a shared constitutional duty, the former CJI urged all stakeholders to ensure that diversity and inclusivity were adequately reflected in judicial appointments.

"I earnestly request you to acknowledge the issue at hand and intervene in the matter as you may deem appropriate to ensure all are reminded of the constitutional duty of equal representation in one of the most significant pillars of Indian democracy," he said.

--IANS

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