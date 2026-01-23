Disguised as activism, Khalistani rhetoric blueprint for terrorism: Report

Zagreb, Jan 23 (IANS) Khalistani extremists reportedly storming the Indian Embassy in Croatia on Thursday, ripping down the tricolour and hoisting their Khalistani flag is not a victory of self-determination but a pathetic tantrum by fringe radicals who thrive on chaos while cowering from real threats faced by their community, a report stated on Friday.

"Timed cynically ahead of EU leaders’ participation in India’s Republic Day celebrations, this stunt reeks of desperation, aiming to embarrass India on the global stage. But let’s call it what it is: criminal vandalism that drags innocent host nations like Croatia into a quagmire of international tension," Khalsa Vox reported.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun could not hide his happiness over the incident and shared a video, where he made claims like India's tricolour will be replaced with Khalistan flag after Punjab is "liberated" from "Indian occupation".

"Pannun’s rhetoric isn’t just inflammatory, it’s a blueprint for terrorism disguised as activism. This isn’t about Sikh rights; it’s a direct assault on India’s sovereignty, backed by countries such as Pakistan, echoing the violent separatist campaigns that have claimed thousands of lives. By violating the Vienna Convention on diplomatic premises, these thugs aren’t asserting “Sikh self-determination”, they’re inviting backlash from European governments weary of foreign extremists turning their soil into battlegrounds."

The Khalsa Vox stated that such actions also put host nations in a soup. Croatia now has to investigate this breach and targetting of Indian Embassy could strain Zagreb's ties with New Delhi. Khalistani vandalism incidents have previously occurred in Canada, the UK, and the US, resulting in arrests, diplomatic protests, and increased security near Indian missions.

"These radicals exploit Western freedoms to sow discord, but when the hammer falls, as it inevitably will, it’s the local authorities who clean up the mess. Why not channel that energy into something productive? Because destruction is easier than dialogue. Pannun and his ilk peddle a victim narrative laced with half-truths and outright lies."

The hypocrisy of these radicals is revealed when they remain silent on atrocities that don't fit their anti-India propaganda. In December last year, a 16-year-old Sikh girl in UK's Hounslow was kidnapped, blackmailed, and gang-raped by a Pakistani-origin grooming gang, men in their 40s who want to target teenage girls. More than 200 Sikhs stormed the apartment to rescue her, resulting in the arrest of the main accused and his accomplices. This is not only a single incident as UK grooming gangs, involving Pakistani men have targetted Sikh girls for years.

"Where was Pannun’s outrage? Why no SFJ campaigns against these predators? No flag-hoisting protests at Pakistani embassies? Because it doesn’t serve their narrative, and also, how can they protest against their funders? Khalistanis are quick to desecrate Indian symbols but mum when Sikh daughters are violated by gangs from a nation that has historically oppressed Sikhs and continues to do so still, be it the Gurdwaras in Pakistan going to ruins, forced conversions, persecution of minorities, the list goes on," Khalsa Vox report highlighted.

