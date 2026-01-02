Director K J Surendar's 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story' to hit screens on January 23

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The makers of director K J Surendar's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story', featuring actors Aakash and Janaki in the lead, will hit screens on January 23 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, which is being produced by director K.J. Surendar himself under the banner of Self Start Productions, will also feature actors Hari Krishnan, Rajesh, and Arun Kumar in pivotal roles.

Talking to IANS, the director, while talking about the film, said, "The inspiration for the film came from a real life incident. We have worked on that idea and made it into a full-fledged feature film."

The makers believe that for current generation audiences, this film will showcase an unexplored angle on love as the plot is set in 2005. "This film will take those born in the nineties on a nostalgic trip," the director added.

"We shot the film in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur. The film's plot revolves around the romantic relationship between a third year medical college student and a nurse in a primary health centre," he disclosed.

On the technical front, the film will have music scored by Nanda and editing by Vinoth. Cinematography for the film is by new comer Edwin. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by lyricists Viveka and Padmavathi.

The makers are confident about the content, which they claim is strong. "The film has a strong emotional romantic angle. That apart, Maayabimbum will also showcase a story that lays strong emphasis on friendship and family values," the director said.

It may be recalled that the hit track 'Yenkkulae' from the film was launched by actor and music director G V Prakash Kumar and actress Vani Bhojan recently. Interestingly, both the hit music composer and actress had heaped praises on the song.

Veteran director Sundar C had earlier released the film’s first look poster and had praised the team.

