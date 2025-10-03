October 03, 2025 6:58 PM हिंदी

Dipika Kakkar's and Shoiab's son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with cute 'Sasural Simar Ka' reference

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with adorable ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) Television stars Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's latest family vlog has left fans smiling after the 2-year-old Ruhaan made an unexpected yet adorable remark regarding Dipika's super-rich show.

In the video shared on the 'Shoaib Ibrahim Official' channel, Shoaib and Dipika were seen having a casual conversation when Dipika mentioned the word "sasural", referring to a general conversation. Ruhaan, who was in the same room, instantly responded by saying 'Sasural Simar Ka', referring to the popular television show that made his mother a household name.

The moment caught both Dipika and Shoaib by surprise as they burst into laughter. Shoaib asked his son how he knew about the show, to which Ruhaan innocently replied, "Nani", indicating that Dipika's mother had told him about her achievements. Shoaib and Dipika laughed further and then quizzed Ruhaan about characters from the show.

Without hesitation, he replied "Mataji", naming Jayati Bhatia's iconic role from "Sasural Simar Ka". Dipika later added that they would always send a greeting to Jayati Bhatia. Dipika Kakkar essayed the role of 'Simar' in the hit show "Sasural Simar Ka" from April 2014 and was associated with it until 2017. Her character as Simar became one of the most memorable protagonists on Indian television.

It was on the sets of this daily show that Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim, and their friendship gradually blossomed into years. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in February 2018 in Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha, in Uttar Pradesh. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in June 2023. Before his birth, Dipika had unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.

After marriage, Dipika converted to Islam, having earlier practised Hinduism. Post marriage, the couple have been living with and taking care of both their parents and in-laws, often sharing glimpses of their family on social media.

Recently, Dipika revealed that she had been battling liver cancer. She underwent surgery to remove a tumour and is currently undergoing chemotherapy while recuperating at home with Shoaib and her entire family by her side.

