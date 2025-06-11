Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The release of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardar Ji 3’, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, has been opposed as the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has demanded a ban on the release of the film citing the inclusion of Pakistani artistes in the cast.

The film reportedly features Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has voiced serious concerns over this collaboration in light of recent geopolitical tensions and alleged anti-India statements made by some Pakistani personalities on social media platforms, particularly in response to India’s recent Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam incident.

The organisation has formally demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) deny the film a censor certificate and prevent its theatrical release across India.

The Union said in a statement, “We strongly oppose any Pakistani artiste being associated with Indian cinema. It is the demand of the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Union that Sardar Ji 3 should not be allowed to receive a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue—it is about national sentiment and the dignity of our country”.

The Union further asserted that the involvement of Pakistani actors in Indian films undermines the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

“Pakistan has openly declared India its enemy, and yet we continue to open doors for their artistes and entertainers. This is unacceptable. As representatives of the Indian film industry’s workers and technicians, we cannot stand by and allow this to happen”, the added.

The statement concludes with an appeal to the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to act in alignment with national sentiment and take immediate action by denying certification to the film and preventing its release in Indian theatres.

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked civilians in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, and killed 26 people in cold blood. All the deceased from the attack were identified as tourists, including one Nepali national.

India launched a counter-terror strike on Pakistan roughly 2 weeks after the Pahalgam attack, and destroyed majority of the terror infrastructure across Pakistan.

--IANS

aa/