DIBD, Manipur govt ink pact to strengthen language technology, integrate BHASHINI tools

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The central government’s Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) collaboration with the Manipur government organised a BHASHINI Rajyam Workshop in Imphal to advance multilingual artificial intelligence, strengthen language technology and integrate Indian language solutions into government and citizen-facing digital services, an official statement said on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the event between DIBD and the Manipur government to strengthen cooperation in language technology, improve language resources and explore solutions for multilingual digital services across the state, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The workshop provided an overview of BHASHINI’s Language-First Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its multilingual AI ecosystem, highlighting the role of language datasets, AI models, APIs and applications in enabling digital services across languages.

Discussions explored how these capabilities could be integrated into government platforms and citizen-facing applications to support more accessible service delivery.

A live demonstration of real-time English-to-Manipuri translation showcased the potential of language technology to bridge communication gaps. The session also highlighted the importance of building digital language resources and validating language models using relevant data, with inputs from language experts and local communities, to improve their usefulness in real-world settings.

Sessions explored applications of multilingual AI in governance and citizen services, including education, healthcare, legal services and grievance redressal.

DIBD and the Manipur government plan to identify priority use cases, assess language-data requirements and explore the integration of BHASHINI’s language technologies into relevant government platforms.

The collaboration will also focus on strengthening language resources and working with language experts and local communities to develop and validate solutions that reflect the state’s linguistic diversity and public service needs, the ministry said.

Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh, government representatives and other stakeholders discussed the role of language technology in making digital services more accessible and inclusive.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and language technology to promote India’s linguistic diversity and expand opportunities for the state’s communities.

“Digital services are effective only when people can understand and use them confidently. Through BHASHINI, we can address language barriers with carefully tested solutions that respond to Manipur’s needs and deliver lasting public benefit,” said Somorjit Salam, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Manipur.

The BHASHINI Rajyam initiative aims to strengthen collaboration between BHASHINI and state governments, helping translate language technology capabilities into practical solutions that improve access to digital services and enable wider participation in India’s digital ecosystem.

—IANS

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