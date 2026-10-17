October 17, 2026 9:11 PM हिंदी

Diaspora living bridge of friendship between India and Samoa: MoS Margherita

Diaspora living bridge of friendship between India and Samoa: MoS Margherita

Apia, Oct 17 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday interacted with members of the Indian community in Samoa’s capital Apia, describing the diaspora as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between the two countries.

“Had a warm and engaging interaction with members of the Indian community in Apia, Samoa. It was heartening to hear about their experiences and their enduring bonds with India. They also expressed appreciation for Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the enhanced global stature of the Indian passport,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

“The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between India and Samoa, further strengthening the ties between our two countries,” he added.

On Friday, India and Samoa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Government of India’s Grant-in-Aid scheme, aimed at strengthening support for children and persons with disabilities in the Pacific Island nation.

Margherita signed the MoU with Samoa’s Prime Minister La’auli Leuatea Schmidt.

“During my visit to Samoa, signed an MoU with H.E. La’auli Leuatea Schmidt, Prime Minister of Samoa, for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Govt. of India’s Grant-in-Aid scheme. The project aims to strengthen support for children and persons with disabilities through accessible infrastructure, audiology services, inclusive education, early learning and vocational training, creating greater opportunities for their development and inclusion in society,” MoS Margherita had posted on X.

Margherita also met the Samoan Prime Minister in Apia and discussed further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing shared priorities, including development partnership and capacity building.

“Honoured to meet the Prime Minister of Samoa Hon. La’auli Leuatea Schmidt in Apia today. Had a warm and productive exchange on further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing our shared priorities, including development partnership, capacity building and cooperation,” MoS Margherita had posted on X.

“India values its close and enduring partnership with Samoa,” he added.

Earlier, the Samoan Prime Minister and his Cabinet welcomed the MoS with a traditional ‘ava ceremony’.

Margherita arrived in Apia on Thursday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Pacific Island countries.

Margherita is on an official visit to Samoa, the Cook Islands and Naoero from October 16-22.

--IANS

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