Dia Mirza marks plastic-free July by celebrating youth-led action against pollution

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, on Monday, shared an inspiring reflection on a recent World Environment Day event held at the United Nations House in India.

In her post, she highlighted the urgent need to bridge the gap between the plastic waste we produce and our capacity to manage it. Recalling her participation in the event, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress praised the Tide Turners Plastic Challenge—a global initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) that empowers young people to take action against plastic pollution.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dia Mirza wrote, "This #MondayMotivation takes me back to a deeply impactful #WorldEnvironmentDay event—a powerful reminder of the widening gap between the waste we generate and our ability to manage it. We gathered at the India UN House @uninindia in support of the Tide Turners Plastic Challenge by @UNEP — a global initiative that empowers young people to become leaders in the fight against plastic pollution through education, awareness, and action.”

“The energy and commitment of the young changemakers was nothing short of inspiring. Over 700,000 youth in India alone have been mobilized as part of this movement — a phenomenal step toward a plastic-free future!”

Her post further read, “As we move forward into #PlasticFreeJuly, let’s reflect on our consumption habits and commit to reducing our plastic footprint. Every conscious choice we make helps close that gap.” Also, a huge congratulations to the entire Tide Turners Plastic Challenge team on winning the prestigious Prince Talal International Prize for 2024! Out of 62 global entries, this remarkable project stood out—catalyzing youth-led behaviour change to #BeatPlasticPollution. Let’s keep the tide turning.”

Dia Mirza serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and is also one of the UN Secretary-General's Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals.

