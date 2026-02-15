Dia Mirza calls husband Vaibhav Rekhi her 'home' as they mark 5 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza called her husband Vaibhav Rekhi her 'home' as they marked 5 years of marital bliss on Sunday.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress posted a couple of rare pictures from the wedding day on social media on her 5th wedding anniversary with the businessman.

"The night we met the stars rejoiced....5 years side by side Vaibhav, you are my home. Our kids and our life together my sanctuary (sic)," Dia wrote, wishing her husband on their special day.

As soon as the post reached social media, the comment section was flooded with wishes by several members of the entertainment industry, including Bipasha Basu, Richa Chadha, Patralekhaa, Riddhima Kapoor, Karishmma Tanna, and others.

For the unaware, Dia tied the knot with businessman and investment banker Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. Just a few months into their marriage, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son, Avyaan, in May of the same year.

Before her wedding to Vaibhav, Dia was married to Sahil Sangha. However, the couple decided to amicably part ways in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav was also previously married to Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga instructor and lifestyle coach. These two even have a daughter named Samaira Rekhi.

Work-wise, Dia has joined forces with Netflix for not one but two promising projects.

She will be a part of the action thriller "Ikka", featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna as the lead.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, "Ikka" explores themes of power, resistance, and moral conflict.

Dia has already wrapped up the shoot for the project expected to premiere this year.

Over and above this, she has also been roped in for "Operation Safed Sagar", a web series inspired by true events.

Helmed by Oni Sen, the drama will see Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill as part of the core cast.

