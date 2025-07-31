Dharmasthala mass grave case: SIT recovers bones at 6th burial site

Mangaluru (Karnataka), July 31 (IANS) In a major development in connection with the mass grave allegation case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered bones during the excavation of the sixth burial site at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district of Karnataka, sources confirmed on Thursday.

This discovery is likely to mark a significant turning point in the investigation into the mass grave allegations in the Dharmasthala temple town.

According to SIT sources, two bones were recovered from the sixth burial site located in a forested area.

Following the recovery, the SIT has shifted its full focus to a careful and detailed excavation of the site, with the entire team redirected to assist with the process.

In response to the discovery, SIT chief DGP P. Mohanty and DIG M.N. Anuchet are rushing to the site. The excavation is being carried out in the presence of the Tehsildar, forensic science experts, and SIT personnel.

Authorities are proceeding cautiously with the digging process. The recovered bones will be documented and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination and DNA analysis.

Sources stated that the whistle blower has claimed that he had buried 8 bodies at the 6th burial site.

However, no official statement has been released yet regarding the discovery.

Meanwhile, DGP and IGP M.A. Saleem has issued an order deputing nine additional police personnel — including a head constable and several constables — to assist the SIT in the ongoing investigation. Earlier, the department had provided 20 police officers to the SIT.

Digging at the marked burial sites continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, despite rain. Of the 13 marked burial sites, excavation work is currently underway at sites numbered 6, 7, and 8.

Civic workers are being deployed to carry out the digging, while Tehsildars, forensic science experts, and the complainant are also present at the site for monitoring.

SIT chief Mohanty had earlier stated that nothing has been recovered from the burial sites excavated so far.

However, reports have surfaced that sleuths recovered a red torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi from the first burial site.

Additionally, the whistle blower and complainant in the case has reportedly submitted a skull — allegedly excavated from the burial site — to the SIT.

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent sexual acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

A retired Supreme Court judge and activists demanded a SIT probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking Dharmasthala murders involving many women, girls and destitute men.

The development has sparked a major controversy.

