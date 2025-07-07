July 07, 2025 12:45 PM हिंदी

Dharmendra remembers Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: ‘This loss is unbearable’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Monday, paid an emotional tribute to legendary star Dilip Kumar on his fourth death anniversary.

The ‘Sholay’ actor remembered the late star as not just an icon of Indian cinema but also a beloved brother. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a touching note expressing the deep void left behind by the late actor’s passing. He posted an unseen black-and-white photo featuring the two of them playing a game of arm wrestling.

Alongside the monochrome photo, the 'Dharam Veer' actor wrote, “Today is such a heartbreaking and unforgettable day… On this very day, my dearest brother, everyone's beloved actor, the god of the film industry, a noble and great human being… Dilip Saheb… left us forever. This loss is unbearable, but I find some comfort in believing that he is still somewhere nearby.”

Dharmendra shared a close bond with Dilip Kumar and often referred to him as his inspiration and guiding light in the industry. They had shared screen space only once in their careers—in the 1966 film “Paari,” where Dilip made a special appearance. Apart from this, the two legends never collaborated on any other project.

Last year, in an Instagram post, Saira Banu shared fond anecdotes from some memorable meetings between Dharmendra and her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In the post, she recalled Dharmendra’s second meeting with Dilip, revealing that the 'Hathyar' star had managed to secure an appointment with him through the help of his sister, Farida.

Banu also mentioned that following that meeting, Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra formed such a strong bond that Dharmendra was always welcome to walk into Dilip’s home without any formality. “Since then, Dharam Ji has always walked into Sahib's house without ceremony or appointments. Be it midnight or day, Sahib always welcomed him. He became the beacon of light in Dharam Ji’s life when stardom and success came to him and he did not know how to handle them.”

Dilip Kumar, known as the 'Tragedy King' of Hindi cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021. His unparalleled legacy includes classic films like “Mughal-e-Azam,” “Devdas,” “Naya Daur,” and “Ganga Jamuna.”

