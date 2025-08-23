August 23, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

Dharmendra gets philosophical in his shayari, reflects on its deeper meaning

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, has shared two shayari(couplets) on his social media account.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself reciting the couplets. He said in the video, “Friends, how are you? Today, I am going to recite two small verses to you. But, they have a very big meaning”.

He added, “The first is, 'Lehar khushi ki aate hi chali jaati hai, aur ghadi gham ki jaate jaate jaati hai' (the wave of happiness keeps on coming and the moment of sorrow keeps on going). The second is 'Badhi ka ant hai kahin aas paas, lekin neki ka koi ant nahi' (there is an end to evil somewhere. Evil has to die. There is an end to evil somewhere. There is no end to goodness). There is no greater scripture than this. I think you will like it”.

He wrote in the caption, “Friends. with love to you all”.

Earlier, the veteran actor paid homage to the cinematographer of his iconic film ‘Sholay’, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with the late Dwarka Divecha, the cinematographer on ‘Sholay’.

He also penned a note in the caption paying a tribute to the late artist, and urged his followers to rummage through the pages of the DOP’s biography.

He wrote, “Late Shri Dwarka Divecha, director of cinematography (‘Sholay’). He was always very loving and friendly with all of us. People behind the camera are hardly mentioned though they bring us on the Silver screen. Please read his biography”.

Dwarka Divecha was also an actor, and had shared the screen with Shammi Kapoor, Padmini in ‘Singapore’. He was also involved in creating the sets of ‘Sholay’, which is considered Hindi cinema’s first Western Spaghetti film. It starred an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, A. K. Hangal, Sachin and Hema Malini.

The film is one of the greatest movies in Hindi cinema courtesy its grandeur, performances, technical brilliance, action, music and direction. It was top of the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time. The film was written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, and went on to become one of longest running films of Indian cinema.

