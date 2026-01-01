Dhanush says 'thank you for making 2025 truly unforgettable' after a phenomenal year

January 01, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Dhanush decided to commence 2026 with a heart full of gratitude. 2025 has been extremely phenomenal for him, with three hits in three different languages.

Pouring his heart out, Dhanush's heartfelt note on social media read, "Thank you for making 2025 truly unforgettable. Three films in three different languages and seeing each of them become a superhit has been a blessing I will cherish forever, and it was possible only because of your love and support. (sic)"

He wished the netizens a great 2026, saying, "As we welcome 2026, I wish you and your families a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. May it bring you joy, success, and everything your heart desires."

Dhanush also gave a special shout-out to his admirers for always having his back.

"Finally, To all my incredible fans, my pillars of strenght, thank you as always for the unwavering support and love. Wish everyone blessed 2026," he added.

Dhanush concluded the note with "Om Nama Shivaya...With love".

Dhanush's first hit came in the form of "Kuberaa". Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the drama enjoys some powerful performances by Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Amigos Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil.

"Kuberaa" got a theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

Next was Dhanush's Tamil outing "Idli Kadai". Co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast comprising Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P. Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban.

Dhanush's last release of 2025, "Tere Ishk Mein", was also equally impactful.

The romantic entertainer helmed by Aanand L. Rai, featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, reached the audience on November 28, 2025.

A spiritual sequel to "Raanjhanaa", the drama brought a lot of appreciation to Dhanush for his performance.

