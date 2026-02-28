February 28, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Dhanush: Meditation, manifestation will help you reach your goals

Dhanush: Meditation, manifestation will help your goals (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) One of India's finest actors, Dhanush, has now shared his wisdom with youngsters, saying meditation and manifestation would help them achieve their goals.

Participating in the two-day cultural festival of VELS University, titled VELS Nakshatra 2026, Dhanush said, "Meditation and manifestation will help you achieve your goals. Meditation will help you swiftly get to the heights you aspire to reach. Manifestation will help you make it happen for real. Manifest what you want to achieve, where you want to go. Start believing that you are already there and work hard for it. That is what manifestation means. It will take you a long way."

The actor also went on to say, "When I was in school, I would keep waiting for the time I could join college because it would enable me to bunk class. Then there came a time for college but I couldn't go. I wasn't fortunate enough. I started acting. After that, my friends would say that they would all eagerly wait for college to end and reach a period when they could start working. That was because they thought they could live life on their own terms if they started working. But only when you cross these periods and go into life that you'll get to know the importance of school and college. School and college days are the best phases of our lives."

The actor also made it clear that it was producer Ishari K Ganesh who was producing the second part of director Vetrimaran's 'Vada Chennai' and that it would definitely happen soon.

On the occasion, producer Ishari K Ganesh announced that Dhanush's upcoming film 'Kara' would hit screens worldwide on April 30 this year.

Producer Ishari K Ganesh said, “If I were to call something my dream project, it would certainly be 'Vada Chennai 2' with actor Dhanush. Also, Dhanush’s upcoming film KARA is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30.”

