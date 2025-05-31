Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reunite for son Yathra's graduation

May 31, 2025 8:45 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were seen together after a long time for their elder son Yathra's school graduation.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted two pictures from the ceremony on his IG, where both he and his former partner were seen hugging and congratulating their firstborn on achieving a crucial milestone in his life.

While Dhanush flaunted a crew cut, along with a white shirt and black trousers, Aishwaryaa opted for an off-white dress for the event.

Dhanush captioned the post, "Proud Parents #yathra", along with two heart emojis.

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa filed for divorce on January 17, 2022.

They left everyone shocked when they shared a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

The couple was finally granted divorce by the Chennai family court on November 27, 2024.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush tied the knot in a grand wedding in Chennai in 2004, with some big wigs from both the entertainment and political world in attendance.

Talking about his professional commitments, Dhanush will next be a part of his much-awaited drama "Kuberaa, helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

Backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations, the project will also see Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles, along with others.

In addition to "Kuberaa", Dhanush has also been roped in for the biopic on one of India’s most loved Presidents, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The drama has been titled "Kalam".

--IANS

pm/

