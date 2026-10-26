Development must not come at cost of ecological balance: LS Speaker at BRICS meet (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said development must not come at the cost of ecological balance, as he urged the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries to take collective action towards a prosperous, inclusive and environmentally secure world.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 at Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex, Birla said Indian philosophical thought regards development and environmental preservation as complementary and mutually reinforcing pursuits, a perspective that could guide BRICS parliaments, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Policies for economic and social progress must be shaped by environmental responsibility, long-term sustainability and a deep commitment to safeguarding the interests of future generations, he said.

Drawing attention to the aspirations of the younger generation, Birla said parliaments had a vital responsibility to listen to young voices and create pathways through which their energy, creativity and capabilities could be channelled into nation-building. Empowering young people, he said, was not merely an investment in their individual futures but a commitment to the collective destiny of nations.

Highlighting the forum’s theme, ‘Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development’, Lok Sabha Speaker said the two-day meet would deliberate on four interconnected pillars -- resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Emphasising the need for resilient parliamentary institutions, Birla said BRICS countries must continually strengthen their legislative frameworks and institutional capacities to ensure continuity, accountability and effective democratic oversight, particularly in times of uncertainty and disruption. Parliaments, he observed, were living institutions that must evolve in step with the changing aspirations of the people.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming BRICS into an ‘ecosystem of solutions’, he said the true measure of the Forum’s success would lie not in the breadth of its discussions alone, but in the depth of its outcomes and the difference they made to people’s lives.

Birla also described the diversity of BRICS countries as a valuable asset rather than a constraint, and said parliamentary diplomacy must foster cooperation while fully respecting the sovereignty and distinctive perspectives of every nation.

Earlier, PM Modi participated in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and interacted with foreign delegates at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

The event brings together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

--IANS

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