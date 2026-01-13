Despite setback, Assam celebrates launch of 'Lachit-1' satellite

Guwahati, Jan 12 (IANS) It was a moment of pride for Assam as the state's first satellite, Lachit-1, developed by students of the Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), was carried onboard Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C62 rocket that lifted off on Monday.

Although the mission did not achieve its intended outcome due to the launch failure, the event marked a historic milestone for Assam and the Northeast, symbolising the growing participation of regional academic institutions in India's space journey.

The satellite project involved nearly 50 students of ADBU, making it a landmark achievement in terms of student-led space research and innovation.

Lachit-1 was conceived, designed and built entirely by students under the guidance of faculty members, making ADBU the first university in Northeast India to undertake such an ambitious satellite mission.

Preparatory work for the project began in 2022 under the leadership of Professor Bikramjeet Kakati, with students gaining hands-on exposure to real-world satellite technology.

A core team of five students spearheaded the mission, while around 20 student groups worked across multiple verticals, including satellite design, engineering, data systems and mission planning.

Students associated with the project said the initiative reflected years of teamwork, technical learning and innovation.

Dinesh Baishya, Director of Indigenous Knowledge at ADBU, described the mission as unprecedented for the region.

"This is the first time in the history of Northeast India that a university has attempted to launch a satellite through the collective efforts of students and teachers," he said.

The satellite was named after Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom general who led Assam to victory against the Mughal forces, symbolising courage, leadership and indigenous pride -- values the university seeks to instil among young innovators.

Once operational, Lachit-1 was designed to assist in monitoring landslides, floods, weather patterns and environmental changes, providing crucial data to support disaster management and climate research in the region.

University officials said that despite the setback, the mission remains a proud moment for Assam, demonstrating the potential of its youth.

With this initiative, Assam Don Bosco University has firmly placed Northeast India on the national space innovation map, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in space science and technology.

