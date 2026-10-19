October 20, 2026 1:14 AM हिंदी

UAE Dy PM arrives in India, reflecting regular engagement with India

Deputy Prime Minister of UAE arrives in Mumbai for high-level visit, reflecting close and regular engagement with India

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Mumbai on Monday on an official visit, reflecting close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra,” the MEA stated on X.

‘This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” it added.

According to the Ministry, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will host his UAE counterpart on October 19-20.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation and discuss the situation in West Asia, as well as global and multilateral issues.

"On 19th and 20th October 2026, the External Affairs Minister will host in Mumbai the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit. On 20th October, the External Affairs Minister will hold talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attend the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America as the Guest of Honour," Jaiswal said when asked about EAM Jaishankar's upcoming meetings.

"The visit of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two delegations will assess and take forward initiatives in the areas of energy, trade, investments, fintech, defence, and connectivity. There will naturally be an opportunity also for a detailed exchange on the situation in West Asia, as well as on global and other multilateral issues," he added.

--IANS

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