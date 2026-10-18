Department of Posts makes significant progress during ‘Special Campaign 6’

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Department of Posts said on Sunday it will continue to intensify its efforts during the remaining period of 'Special Campaign 6' to achieve the prescribed targets, sustain cleanliness practices, ensure scientific e-waste management and reinforce its commitment to responsive, efficient and citizen-centric governance.

Under the ‘Special Campaign 6’ initiative, the Department has set ambitious targets for the resolution of 1,50,000 public grievances, disposal of 1,500 appeals and cleanliness drives at 1,35,000 sites nationwide.

The campaign builds on the Department’s continued efforts towards efficient public service delivery, accountable governance and sustainable office management.

Till October 16, cleanliness activities have been undertaken at 73,814 sites, including post offices, accounting for approximately 55 per cent of the overall target of 1,35,000 sites.

“A total of 1,00,214 public grievances have been resolved against the campaign target of 1,50,000, achieving approximately 67 per cent of the target. Also, 764 appeals have been disposed of against the target of 1,500, achieving approximately 51 per cent of the target,” according to the Ministry of Communications.

A total of 3,06,026 kg of scrap has been disposed of since October 2, 2026, generating revenue of Rs 67.56 lakh.

In line with the campaign’s focus on scientific e-waste management, 17,980 kg of e-waste has been disposed of, generating revenue of Rs 27.64 lakh. These efforts reflect the Department’s commitment to responsible handling and disposal of obsolete electronic equipment.

In West Bengal Circle, departmental carpenters and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) renovated the Senior Manager’s Chamber at the Mail Motor Service (MMS), Kolkata, using recycled wooden scrap. The initiative exemplifies the concept of “Waste to Wealth”, demonstrating how discarded materials can be creatively reused to improve office infrastructure.

As part of its citizen-centric initiatives, the Department has also introduced DigiPost, a phygital mail service through which traffic e-challans issued by Gujarat Police are digitally transmitted for physical delivery to citizens.

The initiative demonstrates the potential of the postal network to facilitate the delivery of digitally generated citizen services through its extensive physical reach.

—IANS

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