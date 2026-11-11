Demonetisation will prove to be'vote-ban' for BJP; UP battle now at 95-5: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, in a scathing critique of the BJP-led dispensation, described the demonetisation (note ban) as the “most corrupt decision in the world’s history” and warned that this will prove to be a "vote ban" for the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said that the country’s economy suffered a death blow due to the note ban, imposed by the Narendra Modi government in 2016, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) witnessed the worst setback.

He alleged that demonetisation failed to achieve its stated objectives, hurt small businesses and MSMEs, and damaged the country’s banking system.

Notably, the Central government had brought demonetisation of high-value currency notes, effective from November 8, 2016, for reining in rampant tax evasion and curbing the influence of black money.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the demonetisation will lead to a ‘vote ban’ for the BJP, asserting that the electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh would not be an '80-20' or '20-80' contest, rather, it would be '95-5' now, implying that the BJP would be completely wiped out.

He also took a ‘Khazanchi’ dig at the BJP, stating that the boy born during demonetisation has now turned ten years old, yet the BJP never once celebrated his birthday.

"The BJP should now 'adopt' him—though not in the same way its leaders 'adopted' villages. To this day, it is the Samajwadi family that continues to look after Khazanchi and his education," he remarked.

Calling out the economic failures under the present government, he said that BJP leaders talk about 2047 but decisions like demonetisation have actually set the country's economy back, much to what it looks like 1947. He also challenged the BJP leadership for an open debate on the issue.

The SP President targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the state's law and order situation, asserting that corruption in Uttar Pradesh has reached its peak and cited instances like Hathras and others to question the law and order situation in the state.

He further claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds in favour of the Samajwadi Party. He reiterated that the BJP will face a crushing defeat in the upcoming elections and that the state’s political landscape is set to change.

--IANS

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