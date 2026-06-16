'Delightful to see youth embrace Yoga': PM Modi after Slovak schoolchildren's presentation

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini were delighted to witness a special Yoga presentation by Slovak schoolchildren, highlighting the growing global appeal of the ancient Indian practice ahead of International Yoga Day.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia. As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in the shared pursuit of well-being."

Meanwhile, a Yoga camp was also organised at the Presidential Palace of Slovakia on Monday.

Slovakian youth practised Yoga in the presence of PM Modi and President Pellegrini, as both leaders met at the palace.

“PM Narendra Modi, along with President Peter Pellegrini, observed a special Yoga demonstration performed by Slovak schoolchildren. Both leaders noted the expanding cultural engagement between India and Slovakia as well as the universal appeal of Yoga as a means of promoting physical well‑being, mental harmony and healthy living,” the MEA had stated.

In a separate post, PM Modi also shared details of his interaction with Dr Robert Gafrik, a noted Slovak scholar who has played a key role in translating the Upanishads into the Slovak language.

"In Bratislava yesterday evening, I met Dr. Róbert Gáfrik, who has spearheaded the effort to translate the Upanishads into Slovak. His passion for Indian history, culture and spirituality is commendable," PM Modi said.

International Yoga Day is observed globally every year on June 21 to promote awareness about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of Yoga. The idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014.

Following overwhelming international support, the United Nations officially proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The date coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolising harmony between humanity and nature.

Over the years, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global movement, with millions of people across countries participating in Yoga sessions and wellness programmes to promote holistic health and well-being.

--IANS

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