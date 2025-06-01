June 01, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

Delhiites will judge quality of BJP govt's Ayushman Mandirs: Health Minister Singh

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday hit out at the AAP for comparing the upcoming Ayushman Mandirs with the doorstep health centres built by the previous government.

"The people of Delhi can see for themselves what happened in the name of Mohalla Clinics and how Ayushman Mandirs are shaping up under the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," Minister Singh told IANS.

The Minister hit out at AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for questioning the BJP government's performance and calling Ayushman Mandirs a "repackaged version" of the AAP government's Mohalla Clinics.

"Bharadwaj seems to be suffering from amnesia. He doesn't realise that Delhiites have rejected his party and him in the elections," said Health Minister Singh.

"When the people of Delhi were asking them for water for ten years, they neither provided drinking water nor cleaned the Yamuna. They only misled people in the name of Mohalla Clinics," he said.

The Minister said that rather than questioning the Delhi government on the women's financial assistance scheme, the AAP leaders should reply to the questions being asked by women of Punjab on the "unfulfilled promise" of Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Delhi government will soon start distributing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government has earmarked Rs 5,100 crore in the 2025-26 budget for the women's scheme, and a ministerial committee is currently formulating the policy for its implementation.

The city BJP chief claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was a disaster when in power and continues to be one in the Opposition.

"While in government, they misled women in Delhi and Punjab in the name of the Mahila Samman Nidhi, and now they are attempting to mislead them once again," he said.

The Delhi BJP president said, "The disaster team of Arvind Kejriwal is protesting about the Women's Honour Fund and questioning us, even though it was this very group that announced Rs 1,000 per month for women in the 2024-25 budget presented in February 2024. They enjoyed the benefits of power but failed to deliver a single rupee to women throughout the year."

Similarly, the AAP government in Punjab in 2022 promised women an honorarium, yet not a single rupee has been disbursed to any woman even after three years in power.

