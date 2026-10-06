Delhi Police seize 265 kg of illegal firecrackers in South Delhi, one arrested

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police’s South District has seized 265 kg of illegal and banned firecrackers and arrested a 39-year-old man for storing and selling them during the festive season.

Acting on specific information regarding the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers, the police team conducted a raid in Madangir on October 5 and recovered a substantial quantity of firecrackers from the premises.

The accused was identified as Vipin Garg, a resident of Neb Sarai, Delhi. He was apprehended from the spot and arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the Anti-Narcotics Squad had been maintaining close surveillance over the illegal sale, storage and use of banned firecrackers in the national capital and had been taking strict action against violators.

Following the receipt of the information, the police team verified the input and conducted a raid at the identified premises. During the operation, Garg was found in possession of a large quantity of firecrackers intended for discreet sale during the festive season.

A total of 265 kg of illegal firecrackers was recovered and taken into police possession. A case under relevant sections was registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, following which the accused was arrested.

The operation was conducted by a dedicated police team and was led by Inspector Anuj Chaudhary, under the close supervision of ACP/Operations Balram Beniwal.

The police said further investigation is underway.

The recovery of the banned firecrackers is expected to prevent their illegal sale and potential use during the festive season. Delhi Police said the action reaffirms its commitment to public safety and strict enforcement against the illegal storage and sale of banned firecrackers.

--IANS

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