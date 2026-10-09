October 09, 2026 5:11 PM हिंदी

Delhi Police arrests two absconding MCOCA accused; recovers Rs 30 Lakh

Delhi Police arrests two absconding MCOCA accused, recovers Rs 30 Lakh

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Outer North District Police has arrested two absconding accused in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Narela police station and recovered Rs 30 lakh, allegedly proceeds of crime, along with a Mahindra Thar vehicle, officials said on Friday.

The police also busted a gambling den operated by one of the accused in the Lampur area, leading to the arrest of 10 people and the registration of a separate case under the Gambling Act.

The case pertains to FIR No. 411/2020, registered under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA at Narela Police Station against an organised crime syndicate active in the area. Four accused had been arrested in the case before the latest arrests, according to the police.

A dedicated team from Narela police station, acting on specific Intelligence and working under the supervision of senior officers, conducted raids following sustained efforts to trace the absconding accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Vinod alias Khalifa, 39, son of Ishwar, and Vikas alias Vikky, 43, son of Naresh Kumar. Both are residents of Bakner in Delhi's Narela area.

According to the police, Vinod has been previously involved in 10 criminal cases, while Vikas has six cases registered against him.

During the investigation, police conducted a raid at the alleged gambling den in the Lampur area following Vinod's disclosure. Ten people were apprehended from the spot, and a separate case was registered under the Gambling Act.

Acting on further information provided by Vinod, the police also raided his residence in Murthal, Sonipat district, Haryana. During the operation, they recovered Rs 30 lakh in cash, proceeds of crime, and seized a Mahindra Thar vehicle.

The police said further investigation is underway to identify and trace other properties and assets acquired through criminal activities.

--IANS

jk/rad

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