Delhi Minister Sirsa urges NCR residents to keep polluting vehicles off roads amid poor air quality

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Friday appealed to residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) to join the government's efforts in curbing the rising air pollution by keeping their polluting vehicles off the roads till the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) is in place in Delhi-NCR.

Speaking to IANS, the Cabinet Minister acknowledged the spike in pollution levels ahead of the winter season.

"The situation is not good. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently around 250, and GRAP-I restrictions are in place. Despite these restrictions, there has not been any significant improvement so far. The biggest challenge is the deteriorating weather conditions. Fog was visible today as well, and it could begin turning into smog," Sirsa said.

He also said: "I want to appeal to all Delhi residents to join hands in fighting pollution. Please do not take your polluting vehicles out on the roads. In particular, two-wheelers are going to petrol pumps without valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates, and arguments are taking place there. Two-wheelers also contribute significantly to pollution. I appeal to their owners to keep polluting vehicles off the roads during the GRAP restrictions. Otherwise, pollution will increase further, leading to health complications."

Earlier, the Rekha Gupta government had proposed 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, under which vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates will not be supplied fuel. From November 1, non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards will also face entry restrictions, subject to applicable exemptions.

Further, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that he has spoken to the Commissioner of the Delhi Traffic Police to take immediate action against heavy vehicles "still operating in the national Capital amid GRAP I restrictions".

"No such unwanted vehicles should be allowed to enter Delhi," the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, air pollution continued to be a concern across Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the AQI remaining in the ‘poor’ category after Dusshera and temperatures gradually declining ahead of winter.

The deteriorating air quality has renewed concerns about the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to polluted air.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across the national Capital recorded AQI readings in the poor category. The readings included 215 in Burari, 183 in Jharoda Kalan, 182 in Vasundhara Enclave, 161 in Ghummanhera, 170 in Uttam Nagar, 241 in NIH Narela, 263 at Mandir Marg, 232 in Aya Nagar, 275 in Punjabi Bagh, 269 at CRRI Mathura Road, 289 at Pusa, 274 in Sirifort, 206 at NSIT Dwarka, 249 at Commonwealth Sports Complex, 238 at JNU and 246 at Burari Crossing.

Delhi recorded its first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season on October 21, when the AQI climbed to 245, its highest level in around 100 days. The deterioration followed Dussehra celebrations across Delhi-NCR and coincided with reports of stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

--IANS

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