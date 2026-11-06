Delhi Metro's last train service on Diwali to commence at 10 p.m.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Train Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the last train service on November 8, the day of the Diwali festival, will start an hour earlier from terminal stations of all metro lines, instead of the regular 11 pm.

A Delhi Metro statement said that in view of Diwali celebrations, the last Metro train service on November 8 will commence at 10 p.m. from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure time of 11.00 p.m.

Further, the DMRC has also decided to commence train services on two metro lines an hour earlier on Diwali.

It said that since the festival falls on a Sunday, metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden- Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola-Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7 a.m. on regular Sundays, will begin one hour earlier, at 6 a.m., from terminal stations.

The corporation advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, urging them to refer to the DMRC website and official social media handles for further updates.

On October 30, the DMRC had extended metro services till midnight to facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by Diljit Dosanjh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the entire National Capital Region, amid an increase in pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The announcement comes two days ahead of the Diwali festival, after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 382 on Friday, which falls in the "very poor" category.

While GRAP-III is typically invoked when the air quality turns "severe" and the AQI hits 400, the pollution board invoked it early as a precautionary measure.

--IANS

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