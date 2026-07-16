Delhi Jal Board seeks 5-year MCD building records amid probe into payment 'irregularities'

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has requested records of building plans from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) covering the last five years amid a large-scale investigation into the collection of the Infrastructure Fund Charge (IFC), sources said on Thursday.

A review of two years' worth of records revealed that the IFC had not been deposited in approximately 70 per cent of cases. Buildings larger than 3,000 square metres are being examined separately. It is estimated that outstanding IFC dues for around 300 properties range from Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 50 crore. Initial assessments indicate outstanding government revenue of approximately Rs. 2,000 crore.

The Jal Board has also requested complete records spanning 10 years. The process involves issuing notices for outstanding IFC dues, followed by recovery actions. According to sources, failure to make payments could lead to measures such as sealing of premises and even auctions.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma stated that strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against violators, but everyone will be given a full opportunity to present their case.

The probe is aimed at identifying cases in which building plans and layouts were allegedly cleared without payment of the mandatory charge through the use of irregular documentation, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the strength of the ruling BJP in the MCD rose to 139 in the 250-councillor House after the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) with 16 Municipal Councillors formally merged with the ruling party last week in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the party’s city unit president Harsh Malhotra.

Welcoming the 16 councillors into the BJP fold, Chief Minister Gupta said, “I assure all the councillors and the workers who have joined the BJP that they will receive full respect within the BJP family and every opportunity to serve."

She assured the residents of their wards that they would now fully benefit from the development initiatives of Delhi's "triple-engine government".

--IANS

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