Delhi govt releases financial aid for free LPG cylinders; beneficiaries express gratitude

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta provided financial assistance for the LPG cylinders to more than 15 lakh eligible ration cardholder families at an event held at Talkatora Stadium on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister transferred the assistance amounting to Rs 141.88 crore directly into the bank accounts of 15 lakh ration cardholders, through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Symbolic cheques were also presented to beneficiaries.

A couple of beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government for working towards their interest and extending the benefits.

Anju, a resident of JJ Colony in Ashok Vihar, speaking to IANS, said, “I am very happy, and I thank CM Rekha Gupta for inviting us here and honouring us."

Another beneficiary, Prem Lata, remarked that they have been provided with a wonderful gift on the occasion of Diwali.

“The women who have benefited from this scheme are delighted,” she added, while hoping that the beneficial schemes for underprivileged communities continue uninterrupted.

Aarti Devi, a resident of Mandawali, said, "I express my heartfelt thanks to PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta for this financial assistance. The Chief Minister has kept the promise she made to the public."

Following the event, Delhi Government Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to the media and informed that a total of ₹142 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of various individuals in Delhi to cover the cost of free LPG cylinders.

“More than 1.5 million (15 lakh) people have benefited from this, with the funds reaching their respective accounts. I congratulate the beneficiaries and thank them for allowing us to serve,” he stated.

He remarked that, for the first time in nearly 27 years, Delhi has a government that works with integrity and is truly dedicated to serving the public.

The government has transferred a sum of ₹142 crore into the bank accounts of the people of Delhi for their welfare, ensuring they receive free LPG cylinders, he added.

--IANS

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