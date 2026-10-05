Delhi Customs seize precious stones worth Rs 2.02 crore from passenger arriving from Bangkok

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian passenger in connection with a suspected smuggling case after intercepting him and recovering precious stones and jewellery items valued at Rs 2.02 crore, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was followed by a search of premises associated with the passenger as part of the ongoing investigation into the consignment, its suspected movement, and the possible network linked to the case.

According to officials, the passenger was intercepted at the airport during routine Customs checks based on profiling inputs. During the subsequent investigation, officers conducted searches at premises connected with him and recovered additional precious stones and other material believed to be linked to the case.

Delhi Customs said the total value of the recovered precious stones and related items was Rs 2.02 crore, with the investigation continuing to establish the complete details of the suspected smuggling operation.

"On 03.10.2026, based on spot profiling, officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport intercepted an Indian male passenger arriving from Bangkok (Flight AI-2303, dated 02.10.2026) at Terminal-3. Detailed examination of baggage and personal search led to recovery of 3,200 pieces of precious stones and jewellery items, valued at Rs 1,01,54,600. The passenger admitted to bringing the goods from Bangkok to Delhi," Delhi Customs said in a statement on X.

Officials said that as part of the follow-up investigation, a search was subsequently conducted at premises associated with the passenger.

The search resulted in the recovery of 196.676 kg of rough emeralds, 221 carats of cut and polished rubies, and 45 carats of cut and polished emeralds, along with relevant documents and other items connected with the investigation.

The authorities are examining the recovered material and documents to ascertain the source of the precious stones.

Further investigations are underway.

In a separate incident earlier on September 29, Customs officers at IGI Airport had intercepted two Indian passengers travelling together after profiling them upon their arrival from Bangkok.

The two passengers were diverted for examination at the Green Channel after arriving at the airport. During a detailed examination of their trolley bags, one white and one pink, Customs officials detected four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja/marijuana.

The substance was found to weigh 3,964 grams in net weight and was valued at approximately Rs 1.387 crore, according to officials.

Both passengers were arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act, officials said.

--IANS

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