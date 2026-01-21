January 21, 2026 5:45 PM हिंदी

Delhi crime numbers show downward trend in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police has released its latest crime data, indicating a clear decline in several serious offences across the national capital in 2025.

The statistics show that cases of murder, robbery, rape and molestation have come down when compared to previous years, a development that the police attribute to improved law and order conditions and the impact of sustained policing initiatives.

According to the figures, Delhi had recorded 506 murder cases in 2023. The number marginally declined to 504 in 2024 and further dropped to 491 in 2025.

Police officials said that the murder case-solving rate stood at 95 per cent in 2025, reflecting enhanced investigative efficiency and follow-up.

Cases of 'Attempt to murder' stood at 757 in 2023 before rising sharply to 898 in 2024. In 2025, however, the number declined to 854.

The police claimed a 98 per cent solving rate in 'Attempt to murder' cases during 2025, pointing to stronger action against violent crime.

Robbery incidents have shown a steady decline over the last three years.

In 2023, Delhi registered 1,654 robbery cases. The number came down to 1,510 in 2024 and further reduced to 1,326 in 2025. Police said that 97 per cent of robbery cases were solved in 2025.

A similar downward trend was observed in rape cases. The city recorded 2,141 rape cases in 2023, which decreased to 2,076 in 2024 and fell further to 1,901 in 2025.

The police maintained a high solving rate of 97 per cent in these cases in 2025.

Extortion cases did not show a significant variation over the years. There were 204 cases in 2023, which rose to 228 in 2024 before dipping slightly to 212 in 2025.

The solving rate for extortion cases in 2025 was relatively lower at 63 per cent.

Snatching continues to remain a key concern for law enforcement agencies despite a reduction in numbers. Delhi reported 7,886 snatching cases in 2023.

This figure declined to 6,493 in 2024 and further reduced to 5,406 in 2025. However, the solving rate for snatching cases in 2025 remained modest at 64 per cent.

Crimes against women also showed a consistent fall. A total of 2,345 such cases were registered in 2023.

The number dropped to 2,037 in 2024 and declined further to 1,708 in 2025.

Police claimed a 95 per cent solving rate in crimes involving women during 2025.

Cases of eve-teasing have also come down steadily over the years. Delhi recorded 381 eve-teasing cases in 2023, 362 cases in 2024 and 337 cases in 2025.

The police said that the solving rate for eve-teasing cases stood at 89 per cent in 2025, indicating focused efforts to address such offences.

