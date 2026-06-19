Delhi CM unveils winter pollution action plan, GRAP to operate from November-February

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the city government has already notified the "Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework" to tackle seasonal pollution well before the onset of winter, giving citizens and stakeholders sufficient time to prepare.

Sharing details of the initiative on X, Gupta said the framework was introduced months in advance to ensure that residents, industries, institutions, businesses and construction agencies are aware of the measures and can comply with them before pollution levels begin to rise.

"To control pollution during winter, the Delhi Government notified the 'Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework' back in June. This ensures that citizens, industries, institutions, business establishments, and construction agencies have ample time to prepare before November, sparing Delhi residents from unnecessary inconvenience."

According to the Chief Minister, the framework will operate alongside the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from November 1 to February 28 every year.

The new measures include several restrictions and preventive steps aimed at reducing emissions during the winter months. Under the framework, only vehicles possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps.

The government has also proposed a ban on the entry of non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi between November 1 and January 31. However, exemptions will be granted to CNG and electric vehicles, as well as vehicles engaged in emergency services and government operations.

To discourage excessive use of private vehicles, parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28. The government may also modify office timings and, if necessary, introduce provisions for up to 50 per cent physical attendance in both government and private offices.

The framework mandates strict compliance with dust-control norms at construction and demolition sites from November 1 to January 31. Additional restrictions on construction activities may be imposed between December 10 and January 20 if pollution levels worsen.

Large construction sites and major buildings will be required to install anti-smog guns and mist-suppression systems. Authorities will also intensify monitoring against the open burning of waste and other materials through drone surveillance and field inspections.

Emphasising the importance of early action, Gupta said timely preparation remains the most effective strategy to combat winter pollution and added that the government is carrying out all necessary preparations in 'mission mode'.

During the winter months (October through February), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently plummets into the "Very Poor" (301–400) or "Severe" (401–500) categories. Peak pollution levels during this time are primarily driven by thermal inversion (cold air trapping pollutants near the surface), stubble burning, and calm wind conditions.

--IANS

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