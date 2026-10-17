October 17, 2026 9:11 PM हिंदी

Delhi CM launches over 500 MCD vehicles to improve sanitation

Delhi CM launches over 500 MCD vehicles to improve sanitation (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Saturday launched over 500 vehicles for door-to-door waste collection and 250 battery-operated litter picker machines for MCD wards as part of efforts to improve sanitation using primary and secondary vehicles.

Speaking at an event organised in Sarita Vihar, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government is committed to equipping the civic agency with all the resources to improve sanitation services in the city.

Malhotra said development, in its true sense, has started in the Capital only after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assumed office after BJP’s Assembly election victory.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the new MCD facilities in the presence of Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant and Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, said a statement.

The initiative involved the launch of 428 auto-tippers, 128 e-rickshaws and 25 Tata 407 vehicles for door-to-door waste collection, it said.

Twenty-seven refuse compactors, 5 refuse collectors and 30 hook loaders for faster waste transportation were also launched at the event.

Another 100 compactor bins for better waste management were also released, the statement said.

Battery-operated modern litter picker machines have been introduced for cleaning roads and public places in all 250 wards of Delhi, the statement said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is going to lead a cleanliness drive by volunteers on Yamuna banks, it said.

“The cleanliness of Mother Yamuna is our shared responsibility. Let us join the mega cleanliness drive being organised at 70 locations in Delhi on October 18 at 7.30 a.m. Reach your nearest Yamuna ghat and contribute to this public resolve,” said a message posted on X by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister will join volunteers on the Yamuna bank at ITO Hathi Ghat-1, and Malhotra will lead the cleanliness drive on the Gandhi Nagar Ghat, said a Delhi BJP statement.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri will lead the cleanliness drive on Kalindi Kunj bank while New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj will offer voluntary service on Ram Ghat, said the statement.

--IANS

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