Delhi breathes like the hills, rains gift capital its cleanest air in months

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) For a change, Delhi’s lungs feel lighter. After days of incessant rain, residents of Delhi-NCR are soaking in air so fresh that it has reminded many of a holiday in the hills.

The capital, notorious for its choking smog in winter, has suddenly found itself breathing easy, thanks to continuous showers.

On most days, the city struggles with an Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 200 and 300, often slipping into the "poor" or even "very poor" category. But on Tuesday morning, monitoring stations reported a different picture -- AQI levels between 25 and 60 -- in the "excellent" category.

Delhi’s Anand Vihar clocked 66, while DU’s North Campus saw 55. IGI Airport and Nehru Nagar matched at 53.

The national capital’s traditionally polluted areas were recording numbers one could hardly believe -- Najafgarh (43), Okhla (34), Majnu Ka Tila (39) and Punjabi Bagh (42).

Ghaziabad too breathed cleaner air, with Sanjay Nagar at 38, Indirapuram at 41 and Vasundhara at 39. Loni stood at a moderate but still respectable 51. And in Noida’s Sector-1, the AQI dropped to just 25, a figure rarely seen in the NCR.

Residents have welcomed the respite with joy. "It feels like Mussoorie has shifted to Delhi," a Noida resident told IANS, adding that for the first time in months, she could sit on her balcony and breathe in the cleanest air.

A South Delhi resident, speaking to IANS, said: "It’s a big relief for our lungs, but how long it continues like this, remains to be seen."

Across neighbourhoods, ACs and coolers have been switched off, windows thrown open, and people are stepping outdoors simply to enjoy the air.

The rains have also brought relief from heat and humidity. On September 2, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees C.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rain and thundershowers will continue for the next four to five days, keeping temperatures pleasant -- with highs around 33 degrees C and lows between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

September 7 may bring cloudy skies, but for now, Delhi-NCR is relishing this rare mix of cool breezes, washed skies and pure, breathable air.

