Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tajikistan PM, Iran's First Vice President in Dushanbe

Dushanbe, Oct 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Tajikistan's Prime Minister, Qohir Rosulzoda, and Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Rosulzoda, Singh underlined the longstanding civilizational ties and people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Delighted to meet H.E. Mr Qohir Rosulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan at the commencement of SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe. Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan."

Singh shared a picture with Mohammad Reza Aref on X after he met him on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe.

While sharing the picture with Aref on X, Singh wrote, "Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe."

Currently, Singh is on an official visit to Tajikistan to represent India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting.

In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Singh said that terrorism harms innocent lives and disrupts investment and commerce and called for eliminating the entire ecosystem of terrorism.

"Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to peace and development. Terrorism not only harms innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. Terrorism radicalises societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve. There can be no justification for terrorism. There can be no double standards in dealing with it (terrorism), and there can be no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe haven to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively eliminated," he said.

Rajnath Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, where he reiterated India’s vision for the SCO, based on security, connectivity, and opportunity.

He said, "India gives great importance to our long-standing friendship with Tajikistan and our bond with Central Asian countries. Our leaders at the SCO Committee in Bishkek outlined the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It was an occasion to review our shared journey and to discuss the future direction. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had called upon the SCO organisation to take concrete steps on the issues of security, collectivity and opportunity. That message is particularly relevant for the Council of Heads of Government."

Earlier on Monday, Singh held a meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Sobirzoda in Dushanbe, with discussions held on strengthening defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"Had a productive discussion with Defence Minister of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government Meeting. We exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest with emphasis on capacity building and training," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

--IANS

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