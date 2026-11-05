'Deepotsav 2026' commences in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 5 (IANS) The 2026 edition of Deepotsav commenced in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday, with river banks being illuminated with lakhs of 'diyas'.

The banks of the Gomti river at Maa Kamakhya Dham, near Ayodhya, was illuminated with 1.51 lakh diyas during the sixth annual Deepotsav.

Speaking to IANS, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Chandra Yadav said: "I extend a warm welcome and greetings to all the residents of this region and all devotees of the Goddess in the grand Deepotsav celebrations at Kamakhya Dham."

He added that this year more than 151,000 earthen lamps were lit, breaking their own past record.

The BJP MLA credited the authorities for turning the event successful.

"This grand event was made possible with the help of the Nagar Panchayat officers, the Nagar Panchayat Chairman, the Councillors, students, as well as the mothers and sisters of the region. I pray to the Goddess to continue showering her blessings upon the devotees," he said.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that a "trial Aarti" was held in the sacred temple town on Thursday, ahead of the final celebrations on Diwali.

"The participants will be practicing today. From tomorrow, trials for other features like the drone show and laser show will also begin," he told reporters.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, and other saints took part in the lighting of diyas in Ayodhya.

Speaking to IANS, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said: "This is the Ramghat area of Ramnagari Ayodhya. Shri Tapasvi Ji's Chhawani is located here, which is one of the oldest camps and seats of saints. Its history is associated with the Ramayana period."

"It is believed that when Shri Ram appeared, a large number of saints and sages gathered here. This is why it came to be known as the 'Chhawani' of saints, and the tradition has continued ever since," he added.

Similar celebrations were also held in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation is organising 'Deepotsav 2026' at Ramlila Ground. On Thursday, five lakh earthen lamps were lit as part of the celebrations.

--IANS

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