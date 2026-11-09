November 09, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Deeply shameful, unfortunate: VHP slams Kharge over ‘Khusiyon Ki Eid’ remark

Deeply shameful, unfortunate: VHP slams Kharge over ‘Khusiyon Ki Eid’ remark

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday strongly criticised Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "Khusiyon Ki Eid" remarks, calling them "deeply shameful and unfortunate" and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

This came as Kharge, extending Diwali greetings on Sunday, described the festival as the "Khushiyon Ki Eid", which has triggered a sharp political controversy and gone viral on social media. While extending festive wishes to the nation, the AICC chief told reporters that Deepawali is a festival of happiness and a "Khushiyon Ki Eid".

He called the festival of lights a celebration of peace, harmony and national brotherhood, stressing that festivals of all communities bring people together.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, speaking to IANS, said that it is incomprehensible why the 'Muslim face' of the Congress keeps surfacing time and again.

“They seem unable to even notice Hindu festivals. They feel no pride in Hindu festivals, nor do they ever consider celebrating them. They readily wear a skullcap for Eid, yet they are never seen participating in any public event for Diwali. On the contrary, by labelling Diwali as 'Eid,' they have committed a grave insult to the entire Hindu community,” he said.

He further added that the Congress president must apologise.

He said that Kharge's statement has again "exposed the anti-India and anti-culture face" of the Congress party.

He added that their hostility toward Hindus is well-known, especially given that the INDI Alliance is actively working to dismantle Sanatan.

“Their prominent leaders hurl abuses at Hindutva. Leaders within their own alliance have even burned copies of the Ramcharitmanas. They cast aspersions on figures like Goswami Tulsidas and various sacred scriptures. Their leaders consistently undermine Hindu faith and beliefs. In their pursuit of appeasement, they stoop so low that they even misidentify Diwali as 'Eid',” he added.

The VHP spokesperson said that it seems as though Congress' "sense of 'Hindutva' is dead' and there "isn't a single Hindu left within" the party.

Bansal said that the statement clearly indicates that they have absolutely no regard for Hindus.

“Diwali is the nation's greatest festival, celebrated in every corner of the globe, yet the Congress finds it unpalatable. This is deeply shameful and unfortunate,” he said.

He further commented that the public will certainly hold the Congress accountable; the Hindu community will not tolerate such things.

--IANS

sd/dan

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