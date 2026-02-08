Deepak Parashar calls himself 'old school' in this new era of cinema and OTT

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Deepak Parashar talks about being old school in this new era of cinema during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He was asked, "What do you feel about the changing scenario of the entire industry, the way senior actors are also getting very different kinds of roles in the new era of cinema and OTT?"

Reacting to this, Parashar noted how the entertainment industry is lacking content in today's time.

He shared, "Somehow, I am very old-fashioned. I remember when I first came, and I was the first Mr India back in 1976, and Poonam Dillon was Miss Delhi; at the time, the glitz and glamour, which was there in the industry, was very different from today. But now, I have seen that the film industry, it is slowly lacking content."

Talking about what the future of the industry might be amidst digitalisation and the emergence of AI, he went on to add, "Digitalisation has taken place. It is also speculated that AI will take over everything, so I don't know what the future of the film industry is going to be."

While speaking to IANS, Parashar also shared how the eight-hour shift demanded by actress Deepika Padukone will have no benefit for the small actors.

Highlighting why leading stars do not come forward to publicly support struggling artistes, he said, “That’s why Deepika Padukone raised the point that she will not work for more than eight hours, and that if an artiste is pregnant, she must be given leave. She did raise this issue.”

However, Parashar added that such concerns do not have an impact on the top actors.

“Most of the top people don’t have any problems, neither of money, nor of time, nor of survival. Issues of needy actors don’t really matter to them because everything works according to them. They are the selling factor,” he explained.

