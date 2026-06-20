Deadly unrest pushes PoK into its severest crisis in years: Report

London, June 20 (IANS) As turmoil grips Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), daily life has come to a standstill following weeks of deadly unrest that has claimed dozens of lives and plunged the region into its most severe crisis in years, a report has stated.

The escalating confrontation between local authorities and the recently banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) poses a significant challenge for Islamabad.

The unrest began ahead of a June 9 strike organised by the JAAC to oppose the reservation of 12 seats in the July 27 polls in the region.

The situation deteriorated swiftly, with officials reporting at least 20 civilian fatalities and dozens of injuries between June 6 and 14.

Regional police chief Liaqat Ali Malik confirmed that four officers were killed and 97 were wounded, while 515 arrests were made, British newspaper 'The Independent' reported.

According to the report, thousands of supporters of the JAAC are currently gathered on the outskirts of Rawalakot, roughly 100 km south of Muzaffarabad. Authorities have responded by sealing key road links, suspending internet services, and curbing media access across several areas in PoK.

Highlighting the severe economic impact of the unrest in the occupied territory, the report noted that menial labourers in Muzaffarabad's Upper Adda's commercial district have been left without work, sitting idle.

"Since June 9, I have not earned a single rupee," The Independent quoted 27-year-old day labourer Ikhlaq Ahmed as saying.

Medical stores and some grocery shops have cautiously resumed operations for limited hours, while most businesses remain closed amid the continuing unrest.

According to notices issued by banks, ATM and banking operations have been suspended due to the government's internet and satellite service blackout, with fuel stations remaining closed.

The report noted that the crisis has hit blue-collar workers particularly hard. “Those with resources may sustain it, but for blue-collar workers like us, it is self-slaughter." The Independent quoted a driver, Asif Naz, as saying.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman, also strongly condemned the brutal action on protestors in PoK by the Pakistani authorities, describing it as a “despicable action”.

Speaking at the British Parliament, Blackman said, "The illegal occupation of part of the Kashmir Valley by Pakistan has been going on since 1947. Many MPs in this house, of course, have supported that position. However, recently the Joint Awami Action Committee, who have operated in the illegally occupied part of Kashmir, have been demonstrating for basic rights to food, electricity, and healthcare.

“But the Pakistani authorities have launched a severe crackdown. They report that at least 11 people have been killed and many others injured. But the protestor groups report there are 20 to 30 deaths and over 200 injuries. I believe there are a number of British nationals who have been injured during these positions. There have been arbitrary arrests, and Pakistani forces have fired live ammunition on peaceful protesters,” he added.

--IANS

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