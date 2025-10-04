October 04, 2025 7:35 PM हिंदी

DCD Chairman visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praises contribution to foster community cohesion

Abu Dhabi, Oct 4 (IANS) In a significant gesture reinforcing the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) commitment to interfaith harmony and cultural inclusivity, Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), visited the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials.

The distinguished delegation was warmly received by Swami Brahmaviharidas, who led a guided tour of the Mandir and shared the project's overarching vision of love, peace, and harmony. The visit served as a platform to discuss the UAE's longstanding values of peaceful coexistence, interfaith dialogue, and sociocultural diversity, which continue to shape the nation's global image as a beacon of tolerance.

During the visit, Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed deep gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support and visionary leadership. He also outlined the upcoming phases of the Mandir's development and its growing role in nurturing mutual respect among diverse communities.

Al Khaili and his team commended the Mandir as a symbol of unity, praising its efforts in bringing together people of all backgrounds to celebrate shared human values. The DCD delegation acknowledged the Mandir's positive contribution to fostering community cohesion and promoting the UAE's ethos of tolerance and inclusivity.

The visit marks a key milestone in strengthening collaborative efforts between faith-based institutions and government entities to promote harmony in the multicultural fabric of the Emirates.

Last month, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, along with his son Ghanim Bin Sulayem, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, spending nearly two hours at the Mandir.

Swami Brahmaviharidas warmly thanked Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem for standing with the Mandir’s creation at every step — from facilitating transport of the stone during the challenges of Covid-19 to championing sustainable initiatives that continue to support the Mandir. He noted that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s presence before, during, and after the inauguration has been a true source of strength and inspiration for all who serve at the Mandir.

In his reflections, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem had expressed deep admiration for the Mandir’s transformation, "I am honoured that we came. I am honoured that we participated in a small part of this amazing creation. Seeing what I saw today is so different from last time. This place is special because even the selection of its location was inspired. His Highness knew this would be the best place."

