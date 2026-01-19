Davos 2026: World leaders convene to address global issues, set priorities

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) World leaders from government, business, civil society and academia have convened in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to the Forum, the event from January 19-23 will be structured around five key global challenges where public-private dialogue and cooperation, involving all stakeholders, is necessary for progress.

In addressing these challenges, growth, resilience, and innovation will serve as cross- cutting imperatives, guiding how leaders engage with today’s complexity and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities.

Meanwhile, India is poised to make a strong presence at the WEF annual meeting in Davos with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states and over 100 CEOs of leading corporates at the Swiss Alpine resort for the global gathering. India has convincingly retained its tag as the fastest growing major economy in the world and the political and business leadership will be making a strong pitch to attract global investments.

The Union ministers who are present at the economic brainstorming sessions in Davos, include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Renewable Energy and K Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation.

The chief ministers who are at the WEF meet to woo investments for their states include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This year’s Forum kicks off with the theme 'Spirit of Dialogue' amid global economic uncertainties triggered by the US tariff turmoil and mounting geopolitical uncertainties. Top AI leaders such as Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, Demis Hassabis, and Dario Amodei, among others, will also be present.

