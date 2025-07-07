July 07, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

Darshan Kumaar wraps up his next in Bihar; calls shooting deep in the jungles 'exhilarating'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Darshan Kumaar has wrapped up the shoot for his untitled suspense thriller in Bihar. Sharing his experience of working on the project, Darshan called shooting deep in the jungles exhilarating.

He said, “It’s always a mix of emotions — joy and a touch of sadness — when you wrap up a long shooting schedule. Your crew becomes like family, and parting ways is never easy. But there’s also an incredible sense of fulfilment when you know you’ve poured your heart into something, and it’s all coming together beautifully.”

This untitled drama was filmed in the remote jungles without any modern amenities.

Darshan reflected, "Filming deep in the jungles of Valmiki Nagar — with no mobile network, no TV, just the simplicity of nature and 100% pure air — was an experience in itself. Life slowed down, the distractions faded, and all our focus was on the work. The location was absolutely mesmerizing, filled with raw beauty and a constant sense of adventure. It was the perfect backdrop for a suspense thriller.”

Sources close to the drama suggest that the movie will explore psychological themes wrapped in a gripping narrative.

“I genuinely can’t wait for the audience to witness this edge-of-the-seat experience we’ve created,” Darshan concluded.

Set against the rustic landscape of Bihar, the film has been made under the direction of Rao Devendra with camera work by acclaimed cinematographer Attar Singh Saini.

The shoot for the much-awaited drama has been concluded within an intense 45-day schedule. Initially shot in the dense forests of Valmiki Nagar, along with a region bordering Nepal, some additional sequences of the movie were also filmed in Patna.

Meanwhile, Darshan has made a mark for himself in the industry with his performance in movies such as "NH10" and "Dhokha: Round D Corner".

