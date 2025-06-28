Dalljiet Kaur says 'she was fitter than me' after Shefali Jariwala's sudden passing away

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actress Dalljiet Kaur is in total disbelief after the untimely demise of Shefali Jariwala at the young age of 42.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Dalljiet expressed her grief saying that she learned about Shefali's passing away last night.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Shefali was already in the industry when I entered. I have obviously known her being in the same fraternity for so long - we have bumped into each other, we used to bump into each other a lot of times. This morning, it has obviously been an utter shock, actually, I came to know last night only but it has just taken a lot of time to process."

Recalling her last meeting with the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, Dalljiet revealed, "The last time I met her, I met her at her house. I had gone because we were going to Sidharth's (Sidharth Shukla) funeral and it's crazy how we were talking about the same thing that Sidharth was very fit- it was such a sock as much as it is for her. Me and Aarti (Arti Singh) were in her house at that time discussing exactly this and I can't believe that this has happened."

Dalljiet further said that Shefali, who was close to her own age was fitter than her.

Adding that no one deserves to mourn such a young child, she stated, "I can't believe that this has happened and I do not want to say much- I am just very shocked- it must be crazy. It is heartening and I don't know what it must be for her family to go through this. Nobody deserves to mourn for such a young child- she was just 42 and I would like to believe that because she is my age. She was very young, she was more fit than I am and I don't know what led to what but it's been a shock."

--IANS

pm/