Meerut, Nov 25 (IANS) A man accused of assaulting a Dalit woman at a hotel here in Uttar Pradesh was arrested following an encounter by police on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Salman, allegedly held the woman captive and sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Meerut.

According to police, he was pressuring her for marriage.

Previously, after escaping from the hotel room when the woman tried to flee, she was caught by the accused, purportedly her former boyfriend, who attempted to drag her back.

The incident was captured on CCTV, with the video now going viral on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murti said that a written complaint was received at Sadar Bazar Police Station alleging that a Dalit woman had been wrongfully confined and assaulted by a person named Salman.

He added that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and necessary legal action is being taken.

"On 25 November 2026, police received specific information that the accused was hiding near the under-construction underpass at Narheda village, under the jurisdiction of Lohia Nagar Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, teams from Lohia Nagar Police Station and Sadar Bazar Police Station immediately reached the spot and surrounded the area," he said.

According to the police officer, when the accused realised he was being cornered, he opened fire on the police team.

"Despite repeatedly trying to save themselves and apprehend him, the police team faced resistance as the accused attempted to flee. He climbed onto a nearby bridge in an effort to escape but slipped and fell, sustaining injuries to his right leg and left arm," Murti said.

He said that the accused was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in the matter.

Earlier, police sealed the hotel, detained the manager and the accused's family members.

Hindu outfit leader Sachin Sirohi had earlier demanded an encounter of the accused.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "The incident at Hotel Esquire took place yesterday at around 1:30 a.m., when a young woman was held captive by a man named Salman. He had booked a room on the evening of November 23 without submitting any ID. When the woman tried to escape yesterday morning, Salman chased her, pulled her by the hair, assaulted her and forcibly took her back."

"We have been demanding Salman's encounter," he had said.

--IANS

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