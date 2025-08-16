Dahi Handi celebrations in Maha and Gujarat, ‘Jai Govinda’ chants fill the air

August 16, 2025 7:29 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Janmashtami, the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated in various parts of Maharashtra as well as Gujarat with full religious fervour and gaiety.

From Dadar to Virar in Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat, a large number of devotees congregated at multiple venues, earmarked for the Dahi Handi festival and immersed in festivities by chanting ‘Jai Govinda’ slogans and breaking the symbolic handi.

In Mumbai’s Dadar, the crowd of devotees thronged Lord Krishna temples and celebrated Janmashtami by smashing handis hung several meters above the ground. The Krishna Janmotsav festivities in Dadar grabbed attention as a group of girls formed a human pyramid and were among the first in the city to break the city’s first Handi.

In Surat, the Dahi Handi competitions were organised at many places, which saw hundreds of devotees thronging multiple venues.

In the Khatushyam Dham temple, the atmosphere turned festive as followers of Lord Krishna assembled at the temple and recited devotional songs.

In the Mora Bhagal area, the 45-foot-high Dahi Handi was erected, and it saw multiple groups vying to break it. Many small and big ‘Govinda groups’ were seen attempting to break the Dahi Handi by forming 5-6-layer human pyramids.

In Mumbai’s Virar area, the Dahi Handi festival saw huge gatherings of people and devotees, with ‘Jai Govinda’ chants filling the air.

Many Dahi Handi spots were organised by political leaders and outfits in Vasai-Virar city. While ‘Govindas’ formed the human pyramid to break the handi, the area resonated with Jai Govinda songs, crooned by devotees.

Notably, the Dahi Handi forms an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations, particularly in Maharashtra. Every year, numerous competitions are held across the state, with great fanfare.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and also recreates the mythological episode of Krishna Lalla, breaking pots of butter hung high in the air.

