October 06, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

Cyprus: Indian envoy discusses outcomes of govt delegation's visit with shipping minister

Cyprus: Indian envoy discusses outcomes of govt delegation's visit with shipping minister

Nicosia, Oct 6 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, met country's Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis on Tuesday, holding discussions on the outcomes of the recent visit of the Indian government delegation from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

“High Commissioner Mr. Manish met Deputy Minister Ms. Marina Hadjimanolis, Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus, to discuss the outcomes of the recent visit of the Indian Government delegation from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the 1st India–Cyprus Joint Maritime Committee (JMC) meeting held on 29 September 2026,” the Indian High Commission stated on X.

The High Commissioner conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming to India the Cypriot shipping delegation led by the Deputy Minister and the accompanying business delegation from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, taking forward the momentum generated by the Joint Maritime Committee.

“The High Commissioner also thanked Mr. Prabhat Jha, CEO, and Ms. Nita Jha, Director, MSC Shipmanagement Limited, for hosting an informal gathering to discuss shared maritime and shipping interests,” said the High Commission.

The Joint Maritime Committee meeting in Limassol was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Venkatesapathy S, and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, Theodoulos Mesimeris.

High Commissioner Manish also joined the Indian delegation's engagements with Cypriot maritime authorities and industry from September 28 to October 1. The delegation also included Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Maritime Administration, Deependra Singh Bisen.

The talks covered maritime education and training, investment opportunities in both sectors, the exchange of policies and strategies as best practices, and cooperation on matters of mutual interest at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The delegation also met the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, leading shipping and maritime companies, the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, and visited the Port of Limassol.

"Opportunities explored included maritime services, shipping finance, ship repair and recycling, seafarer training and welfare, and green shipping," the High Commission stated.

–IANS

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