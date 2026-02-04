Cyprus FM congratulates EAM Jaishankar on India-US trade deal, India-EU FTA

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Washington earlier on Wednesday, India time, congratulating him on the India-US trade deal and the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

In a post shared on X, Kombos stated, "Washington D.C. Great seeing my dear friend Dr S Jaishankar while in D.C. I congratulated him on the US-India trade deal and on the EU-India FTA. Incredible results and effective diplomacy."

Last October, EAM Jaishankar and Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 during their meeting in New Delhi. EAM Jaishankar stated that he and Kombos discussed global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union Presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen."

The Action Plan constitutes a roadmap for the implementation of the Joint Declaration adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus, setting short, medium, and long-term goals in main areas of cooperation, including, inter alia, defence, trade and business, innovation and technology sectors.

Thanking India for the warm welcome and hospitality, Kombos said that he was "delighted and honoured" to meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar during his first official visit to India.

"My visit to India shortly after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus is a strong signal of the level of Cyprus-India relations," he posted on X.

The visiting Foreign Minister highlighted that the discussions focussed on further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, including the implementation of the Joint Action Plan agreed by both countries.

"I also reiterated our appreciation for India's long-standing principled support on the Cyprus Issue and its upholding of international law," stated Kombos.

--IANS

akl/as