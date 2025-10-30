October 30, 2025 3:57 PM हिंदी

Cyprus FM backs India's zero tolerance-approach to terrorism

Cyprus FM backs India's zero tolerance-approach to terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to India for its steadfast position on the Cyprus issue, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos endorsed New Delhi’s stance that terrorism should be dealt with zero tolerance--extending not only to the terrorists, but also to those who support and finance them.

“We also have extended our full solidarity to India after the recent terrorist attacks, and we totally agree with the approach that there can be no other way of dealing with terrorism rather than zero tolerance, and that, of course, extends not only to the terrorists, but also to those who support and finance them. At the same time, I'm thankful for India's consistent approach, principled approach, as regards the Cyprus problem,” Foreign Minister Kombos said in his opening remarks during a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Kombos thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm hospitality during his first-ever visit to India, noting that it was also the first ministerial visit from Cyprus in 14 years.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June, he said, “The Prime Minister's visit in Cyprus was the first after 22 years. So I think we are now picking up from the point where our predecessors had stopped, and we have a lot of work ahead of us, work that has been politically set out by the leadership after the declaration and the Joint Plan of Action. The joint action plan for the five years, there has been considerable progress.”

As Cyprus prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the coming days, Kombos reaffirmed that Nicosia will continue to work towards further enhancing the EU-India relationship in the political sphere as well as advancing the free trade agreement currently under negotiation.

“And we believe this is a strategic choice for the European Union that needs to be fulfilled for the simple reason that it's in the mutual interest of both the EU and India, and in all that Cyprus will be extending its steadfast support in all the efforts to achieve that very important goal. Conclusion, this is a relation that has very deep historical roots, but also, I believe it has a very long, bright future ahead of us," the Foreign Minister of Cyprus stressed.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Wood and Ferdinands to work alongisde Kandamby and Wijetunge with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

Head coaches Wood and Ferdinands to work with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Adani Airports joins AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan (File image)

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan

HM Shah slams LoP Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

Sunny Deol says dad Dharmendra is all set to ‘rock again’ with his powerful role in ‘Ikkis’

Sunny Deol says dad Dharmendra is all set to ‘rock again’ with his powerful role in ‘Ikkis’