November 15, 2026 2:30 PM हिंदी

Cyclone likely by Monday evening, says IMD; warning signals hoisted at nine TN ports

Cyclone likely by Monday evening, says IMD; warning signals hoisted at nine TN ports

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) A weather system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, with the forecast indicating a possible crossing of the north Tamil Nadu coast.

Storm warning signal Number 1 has been hoisted at nine ports as a precaution. The low-pressure area has strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area, and is expected to move northwestwards, concentrating into a depression over the same region on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is subsequently likely to move north-northwestwards and strengthen further. By Monday evening, the system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The forecast points to the storm moving towards the north Tamil Nadu coast. However, the information provided does not specify the precise location or timing of a possible landfall, or the wind speeds expected when the system approaches the coast.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the deep sea in view of the developing weather system. They have also been instructed to anchor their boats securely along the shore as a precaution against potentially adverse conditions.

The advisory places particular emphasis on keeping fishing vessels safe while the system strengthens over the Bay of Bengal. Its projected intensification over the next two days has prompted warnings for fishing activity and precautionary signals at ports.

The ports named in the warning include Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Although the report states that signals have been raised at nine ports, it identifies only these seven locations.

The warning comes as the system progresses through successive stages of development, from a low-pressure area to a well-marked low-pressure area, with further strengthening into a depression and then a cyclonic storm anticipated.

The immediate concern is the safety of fishermen and their boats ahead of the expected intensification. The advice to avoid the deep sea and secure vessels remains the principal precaution outlined in the report.

--IANS

aal/dpb

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