Cybercrime has evolved into pervasive threat in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The increase in cybercrime in Pakistan, discussed in the country's National Assembly last week, indicates that what was earlier an occasional nuisance has evolved into a pervasive threat, impacting finances, reputation and liberty of people, local media reported.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency receiving over 150,000 complaints in a single year shows that the scale of the problem is stark. Lawmakers spoke about the scams involved fake traffic challans, messages by fraudulent entities masquerading as banks and phishing attempts exploiting public trust, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker revealed that he had also received such message.

A report in Dawn stated, "More alarming, however, were revelations that some individuals who engaged with fake online communications later found themselves entangled in blasphemy or anti-state cases. Pakistan’s experience mirrors global trends. Global research highlights how cybercrime now encompasses not only financial theft but also harassment, stalking, coercive control, misinformation and radicalisation. Motivations range from monetary gain to political manipulation."

Pakistan's interior ministry has stated that the reforms being introduced in National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and directives to telecom companies to bolster SIM issuance processes are encouraging. However, institutional tinkering is not adequate. Pakistan's cyber laws need serious updating to tackle new forms of cybercrime and the sophisticated techniques used by criminals, the report highlighted.

On January 16, members in the National Assembly raised the issue of increasing cybercrimes in Pakistan. Lawmakers spoke about the problem of fake driving challans and fraudulent messages from educational institutions, banks, mobile phone companies and other entities.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry stated that necessary measures were being taken to bring reforms in the NCCIA to tackle cybercrimes, Dawn reported. He said the NCCIA had received more than 150,000 complaints in 2025 and stated that the best officers had been appointed to the agency and efforts were being made to increase its capacity.

He stated that more than 81,000 of these complaints were linked to financial crimes and that 1,095 accused persons had been arrested.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sheryar Afridi said that several young people were facing cases and imprisonment after being declared guilty of committing blasphemy and anti-state activities.

He further said, "A number of people told me outside Adiala jail that they and their family members are facing cases after responding to some fake messages on the internet from people posing as representatives of educational institutions, banks and other organisations."

--IANS

akl/as