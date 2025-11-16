Indian government on concrete development path to empower citizens: Jim Rogers

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Narendra Modi-led central government understands that prosperity is good, success is good and they want people to be successful as earlier governments kept talking about but never meant it, veteran American investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers has said.

In an interaction with IANS, Rogers said he has always been a fan of India as a country, but never the government that was in power before 2014. However, the concrete development happening under the current government made him appreciate the Indian government for the first time.

"Well, I will tell you, I have been a fan of India as a country all my life, but never of the government," the veteran investor said.

"But it seems to me that now, for the first time in my investment career, the government in India seems to understand that prosperity is good, success is good, and they want people to be successful. They always said it, but they never meant it earlier," he added.

Now, this government understands and means it, and it's very exciting for the future of India, for the first time in my investment life, he said further.

Speaking on the potential India-US trade deal, Rogers said that he is excited about the nation making any deal because now the government have understood that prosperity is good.

"I am happy if India is making deals with many countries, be it the US or any other nation. The country is going to be highly successful in future," he noted.

Roger also condemned the Delhi car blast, saying that the People behind the incident, which took place near the Red Fort Metro Station, will not be successful as India is developing fast and is going to be a very exciting nation in the future.

Speaking to IANS, Singapore-based 83-year-old veteran investor condemned the heinous act, saying India will continue on its tremendous growth journey despite such a cowardly act from terrorists.

